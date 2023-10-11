Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Panayir Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€337,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€173,000

