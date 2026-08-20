Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$413,494
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