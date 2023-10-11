Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
7
29 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€176,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€144,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€54,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€154,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€206,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 12
Property in Trabzon with Affordable Price. The large site with 10 blocks is located close to…
€154,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 8
Nature View Flats Offering Comfortable Living Standards in Ortahisar Modern flats are situat…
€180,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€213,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€192,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€175,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious Flats for Sale in Trabzon Yalıncak In a Luxurious Complex The flats for sale are lo…
€114,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€65,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 11
Great View Apartments in a Secure Complex in Trabzon. Brand new apartments with great nature…
€96,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€252,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€124,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€95,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€127,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€124,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€67,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€51,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Apartments in Sea View Complex in Trabzon. Investment apartments are located in an…
€134,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Spacious Design and Sea View in Trabzon. Stylish apartments are located in t…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 10
Centrally-Located Properties in a Secure Complex in Trabzon. The properties are located in Y…
€118,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 8
Spacious Flats with Unique Sea Views in Trabzon Yalincak. The flats are located in Trabzon Y…
€309,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
Well-Located Investment Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar. The apartments are located in the K…
€83,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Well-Located Investment Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar. The apartments are located in the K…
€56,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Sea View Flats in Trabzon Yalincak. The flats are located in Ortahisar Yalincak, of…
€172,000
