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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

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1 BHK
6
2 BHK
6
3 BHK
7
4 BHK
6
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4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 5/5
4-Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon within a Prestigious Complex Akyazı is a highly pre…
$260,426
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Bostancı Trabzon Luxury apartments intertwined …
$238,599
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$187,636
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$166,788
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