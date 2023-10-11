Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

7 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€176,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€252,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€124,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€95,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Spacious Design and Sea View in Trabzon. Stylish apartments are located in t…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Bostanci. The sea views 3-bedroom apartments are loc…
€106,000
