  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Orhangazi

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Orhangazi, Turkey

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Orhangazi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/7
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Pool in Bursa Orhangazi. The residential complex is situat…
€104,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Orhangazi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Pool in Bursa Orhangazi. The residential complex is situat…
€89,500

