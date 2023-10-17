Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Oezluece Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury 5-Bedroom Villa in a Prime Location in Bursa Ozluce. The villa for sale in Bursa is l…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
Floor 1/2
Well-Located Villas with High Privacy in Bursa Nilufer. The villas are located in the Ozluce…
€888,000

Properties features in Oezluece Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
