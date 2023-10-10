Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Niluefer, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
27
Goeruekle Mahallesi
11
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
9
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
6
Balat Mahallesi
3
Uecevler Mahallesi
3
25 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€775,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€322,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 12/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€360,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€237,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€138,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Triplex Houses with Swimming Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The houses are located in the Gum…
€1,07M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€213,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€138,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€515,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 17/17
Duplex Flat with Aquapark and Olympic Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The duplex flat is situated in …
€575,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/3
Mountain View Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in Bursa. The duplex apartment in Bursa, Niluf…
€108,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€201,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€165,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Floor 8/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€235,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 7/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€198,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/7
Chic Apartment in Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3+1 apartment in Bursa offers mountain…
€93,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€711,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€375,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
House in Bursa Uludag Road that Offers Wonderful Views. The house for sale in Bursa has a de…
€738,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxuriously Equipped 6+1 Villa in Bursa. Located in Nilufer Demirci, this unique villa stand…
€1,89M

