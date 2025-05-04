Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

8 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Floor 9/10
Spacious Properties in a Landscaped Complex in Bursa Nilüfer Stylish properties are situated…
$217,010
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$663,464
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Spacious Properties in a Landscaped Complex in Bursa Nilüfer Stylish properties are situated…
$170,670
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas within a Spacious Project in Bursa Nilüfer Üçevler region is home to villas and 3-flo…
$648,771
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$719,977
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/10
Key-Ready Apartments in a Complex with Pool Nilüfer Hasanağa Hasanağa is located in the west…
$181,972
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Advantageous Locations in Bursa Nilüfer Villas are located in the Gümüş…
$1,15M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Houses with Private Pools and Fire Pits in Bursa Nilüfer The elegant houses are sit…
$726,759
