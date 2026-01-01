Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Nilufer
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
City View Apartments for Sale in a Single-Block Complex with Activities in Alanya City Cente…
$412,073
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bogazici, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Infinity Pool in Bodrum The detached villa is locate…
$676,938
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3+1 Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are situa…
$87,518
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Spacious Sea-View Properties in a Full Amenity Complex in Alanya Oba Oba, one of the most be…
$528,629
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 2
$45,76M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Ikbal Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ikbal Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/5
$5,34M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxurious Apartments with High Investment Value Close to the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul T…
$256,662
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$330,857
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Project with Pool and Payment Plans in Altıntaş The apartments are located i…
$130,686
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
3 bedroom apartment in Goker Sokagi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Goker Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/9
1 project namePremium Life Design Exclusive luxury apartments Sea view Maltepe Istanbul comm…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Apartment Near the Beach and All Amenities in Fethiye, Muğla Fethiye is located in th…
$226,051
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Sea and City Views Apartments for Sale in Alanya Konaklı The Konaklı district of Alanya stan…
$163,288
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go