Faralya Residence

Istanbul, Turkey

from €122,040

95–157 m² 3

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! GÜMÜŞ PANORAMA - an ultra-modern new residential complex located in the Esenyurt area, in the beautiful city of Istanbul. The residential complex has a large green area of 165,000 sq.m. The building is 40 floors high, with stunning views of Istanbul and the sea. For safety and comfort, the complex has round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Apartments in the complex are presented with modern and convenient layouts from 50 to 150 sq.m. 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 with 4 meter high ceilings. From the balconies of apartments you can enjoy panoramic sea views. The internal infrastructure of the complex is very diverse and modern: - Outdoor pool; - Basketball platform; - Fitness center; - Parking; - Indoor pool; - Turkish hammam; - Playgrounds; - The market. - Hospital and clinic. External infrastructure: - Metro; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Airport; - Shopping centers. GÜMÜŞ PANORAMA is the best solution for investment and permanent residence. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!