  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok v rayone Deshemealty Antaliya

Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok v rayone Deshemealty Antaliya

Avanos, Turkey
€115,640
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 220 m2. Sea distance 17 km.The area of Antalya Deshemealti is located 20 km from the city center near the state highway. The proximity of the mountains, clean air and unity with nature give the area a special charm. Until recently, the population of the area was engaged in agriculture, and their main source of income was the famous carpet weaving. In modern realities, local residents have changed their activities and have begun to build villas, the acquisition of which is possible together with the right of ownership of land. Despite its remoteness from the coast, the area is rich in unique attractions. One of them is the Kojain Cave, opened in 199. Stalactites and stalagmites, bizarre turns and 633 meters available for research of this miracle of nature. The tour of the cave takes at least an hour.The national park of Gulluk deserves no less attention. There are 680 species of plants on its territory, some of which grow exclusively in Turkey. The park is home to 113 species of birds, as well as many wild animals: lani, lynx, badgers, martens, wild goats, deer, rabbits and wild boars. At the top of Mount Gulluk, the ancient city of Termessos, included in the UNESCO heritage list, was built. The ruins of the city are well preserved thanks to the coniferous forest surrounding it. In excellent condition gymnasium, cemetery with exquisite tombs, theater, designed for 5000 people, and 6 temples of different sizes. According to legend, Zeus was worshipped in one of the temples, and in the other - his daughter, the goddess Artemis. The proximity of the mountains, the measured rhythm of life of the area, the construction of villas, the sale of which is carried out together with a plot of land, make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate.Real estate in Deshemealts is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

