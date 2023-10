About the complex

LCD Element 2 is located in one of the most popular areas of Alanya – Mahmutlar.Developed infrastructure, convenient location, modern construction, the proximity of the sea and mountains - all this attracts tourists and immigrants from other countries. Convenient location inside the– area is one of the main advantages of the LCD. Element 2 is located 300 meters from the Saturday market, which will allow residents of the complex to purchase environmentally friendly products from local farmers at a convenient time of the day. There are 6 floors in the complex, the first two of which are reserved for shops, cafes, gym and other public areas. For residents there is also a swimming pool and barbecue area.The total number of apartments in the LCD - 24. Various layouts 1+1, 2+1, 4+1 are presented. The area of the apartments varies from 58.5 to 180.5 sq.m. Only 650 meters from Element 2 is the coastline along which the well-kept promenade stretches. Start of construction of the complex – September 2023. The delivery of the house is planned in December 2024 by the LCD Element 2 – is a great opportunity to acquire your own resort real estate in sunny Turkey! To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!