Novyy proekt na bolshoy territorii v Mahmutlare

Marmara Region, Turkey

from €471,503

Completion date: 2024

94 square meters of green territory falls on one apartment of this object. A botanical garden and an artificial lake in their own yard will provide life in harmony with nature in the heart of the Istanbul region of Bachelieuvelier. At the same time, getting from the district to anywhere in Istanbul will not be difficult. It is conveniently connected to the main transport arteries of the city. You can get to Bakyrkoy in 12 minutes, and to Taksim — in 25 minutes. The area is saturated with social infrastructure. Three clinics are located at once within a five-minute walk from the residential complex. And in four minutes you can reach the nearest university, which makes the facility especially convenient for students to live. Within a 15-minute walk from the complex, there are four shopping centers at once. The facility covers an area of 120 thousand square meters. The area of green spaces is 42 thousand square meters. In total, the residential complex has 11 buildings, 796 apartments and 29 commercial facilities. The most common layout types 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 — more than 300 apartments of each of these types are available for purchase. Also in the residential complex there are 80 apartments 4 + 1 and one apartment 5 + 1 for a large and friendly family. Each apartment has a balcony. And in each building there is a spacious common terrace, where it is pleasant to relax and admire the opening landscapes on a fine day. The facility has a large parking lot, which is designed for 1700 cars. Many of them are equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles. The internal social infrastructure is represented by indoor and outdoor pools, its own street with shops, treadmills and a yoga platform, as well as an open-air cinema.