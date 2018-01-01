  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash

Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€205,556
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 92 m2. The distance to the sea is 5 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Residential complex Ophelia Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential complex Rezidenciya klassa lyuks v prestizhnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€190,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€321,747
Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom komplekse v Alanii
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€101,500
You are viewing
Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€205,556
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex EMERALD MARKA
Residential complex EMERALD MARKA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€66,010
Area 74–94 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
EMERALD MARKA is a condominium in a modern design from EMERALD YAPI. The complex is a 12-storey house, which includes 84 apartments in a modern design. The project is located at: Arpaçbahşiş, 213. Sk., 33730 Erdemli / Mersin, Turkey. Mersin is a large city in Turkey, located in the southeast on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The city attracts with its warm climate, beautiful clean sandy beaches, rich cultural heritage, and very pleasant low prices for real estate and life here. Not far from the complex is the famous embankment, which stretches for tens of kilometers along the whole city! There is also a yacht parking, a recreation and shopping area, which is so loved by local residents and foreigners. The road to the sea will be only 800 m on foot! Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. EASY: - Outdoor pool - Open parking - Playground - Recreation zone ( riots ) - BBQ area - Basketball court - Hamam and sauna - Fitness room - Cinema - elevator Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€883,984
Agency: TRANIO
The complex features green areas of 10,000 m2, an indoor swimming pool, aqua parks, a sports center, a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, walking paths, a sauna, a steam room, a spa area, supermarkets, a laundry, pharmacies, lounge areas, a tennis court, banks, concierge services. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure College - 450 meters Park - 1.2 km Bus stop - 1.5 km Shopping mall - 1.5 km Hospital - 3.2 km Ferry berth - 3.6 km Botanical garden - 5 km Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 6.3 km Maslak - 12 km Taksim/Sisli - 18 km Sabiha Gökçen Airport - 35 km
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€276,500
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex with everything for recreation and life: the sea, the sun and excellent infrastructure. The complex consists of 2 blocks and also includes its own shopping center. The panoramic windows of the apartments will offer views to the sea and Alanya. There will be a beautiful well maintained garden and private underground passage to the beach. Features of the flats Other amenities: water park with slides, children's pool, pool bar, children's game room, billiards, table tennis, cinema, and 24/7 security. Spa center: indoor heated pool, hammam, steam room, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, yoga and pilates room. Facilities and equipment in the house Other features: Class 1 armored steel doors, intercom with video system. Suspended ceilings with spot lighting. Washable paint on the walls, flooring choice: laminate and porcelain tiles. First-class sanitary ware, designer kitchen sets and furniture in bathrooms. Aluminum roller shutters and double glazing ensure noise insulation in all rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located on the first coastline. Gazipasha Airport is 27 km away To Antalya Airport is 140 km
Realting.com
Go