New turnkey apartments with views of the sea and the city, Antalya, Turkey

About the complex

The new premium complex under construction in the elite area of Antalya.

The residential complex has 70 apartments with different layouts: loft and standard units. The apartments have excellent design and panoramic windows with views of the sea and the city. The area of apartments is ranging from 42 to 234 m2. The apartments are ready to move in; they are equipped with appliances and furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The new area Altinas (Lara) has a leading position in the real estate market of Antalya and actively attracts foreign investors. Only 15 minutes drive from the international airport. The distance to the sea is 3 km.

Muratpasa, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na prirodnuyu krasotu
Residential complex Kvartira s vidom na prirodnuyu krasotu
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€108,500
Area 47–111 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Avsallar Garden is a new luxury luxury residential complex. The complex is located on an area of 1468 square meters. m. and consists of one 7 floor block, which includes 21 apartments in a modern design. The project is located at: Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, Turkey, just 1 km from the center! Avsallar is an environmentally friendly area with the world famous Injekum beach. This place is famous for its natural beauty, a lot of greenery and a rich selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos, a bazaar in the city center, shops and souvenir shops that are located everywhere. All apartments are rented with decoration, equipped with a bathroom and kitchen set. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Avsallar Garden has excellent investment prospects. Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental. PLUSES OF LCD: - Outdoor pool - gym - Sauna / hamam - Parking - Table tennis - Basketball / football sites - gym - Video surveillance 7/24 - Playground - Children's room - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v Gazipasha
Beyobasi, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2023
« Sestiz Kennet », or « Quiet Paradise ». The cozy city of Gazipasha, located 40 km east of Alanya, was called such a poetic phrase in Turkey. Washed from the south by the Mediterranean Sea, and fed from the north by the Taurus Mountains, this picturesque region is ideal for those who would like to live away from the spa bustle among wild beaches and the bays of pristine beauty.   It was here, like nowhere else, that our new residential complex was able to successfully settle down. An elite 10-story complex 1000 meters from the sea coast – is your key to a measured and comfortable life surrounded by majestic mountain and pacifying sea landscapes.  Various layouts are offered at your choice: 2 + 1 ( 101 sq.m ) as well as duplexes 2 + 1 ( 150 sq.m ) and 3 + 1 ( from 190 sq.m ). Project deadline: December 30, 2023.  
Residential complex Novye apartamenty ot krupneyshey stroitelnoy kompanii Stambula
Residential complex Novye apartamenty ot krupneyshey stroitelnoy kompanii Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€285,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 69 to 123 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
