New turnkey apartments with views of the sea and the city, Antalya, Turkey

The new premium complex under construction in the elite area of Antalya.

The residential complex has 70 apartments with different layouts: loft and standard units. The apartments have excellent design and panoramic windows with views of the sea and the city. The area of apartments is ranging from 42 to 234 m2. The apartments are ready to move in; they are equipped with appliances and furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The new area Altinas (Lara) has a leading position in the real estate market of Antalya and actively attracts foreign investors. Only 15 minutes drive from the international airport. The distance to the sea is 3 km.