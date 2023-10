We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features an underground parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a pool bar, a fitness center, a spa area, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - December, 2024.

Solar panels

Air conditioning

Fitted kitchen

Kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood)

Airport - 10 minutes

Sea - 10 minutes

Shopping mall - 15 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure