Proekt elitnyh apartamentov v Alanii - rayon Oba

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 1160 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
2024
Similar complexes
Residential complex Balkan Tower
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€220,000
Residential complex MZN GOLD CITY
Mersin, Turkey
from
€83,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€320,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€93,000
Residential complex Novaya kvartira 1 1 na vtoroy beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€166,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
This prestigious luxury residential complex consists of one 5-story building with 15 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1.  A large entertainment area with pools, Turkish hammam, playground and room, steam room, fitness center, parking, camellias and barbecue area, etc. is offered.  The residence is just 130 meters from the sandy beach and 9 km from the center of Alanya.  Within walking distance are grocery stores and cafes.  The facility is delivered in February 2023 and interest-free installments are possible before the completion of construction. Our team of professionals will help you choose the best option for housing and invest favorably in real estate.
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Turkey
Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€211,639
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with large balconies, panoramic views and high ceilings. Some flats have private gardens. The residence features six swimming pools and water slides, lounge areas, a spa center, a basketball court, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the beach, 3.5 km from the ring motorway.
Residential complex Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa s infrastrukturoy v Alanii
Residential complex Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa s infrastrukturoy v Alanii
Incekum, Turkey
from
€94,375
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
