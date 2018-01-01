  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Kargydzhake Alanya

Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Kargydzhake Alanya

Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
;
6
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Kargicak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 330 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cozy apartment in a luxury complex in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€181,000
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€187,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€477,082
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€60,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aqua park and a private beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€228,690
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Stambula - Sandzhaktepe
Residential complex Novyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Stambula - Sandzhaktepe
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
€249,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Sanjaktepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 115 to 155 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex T 01008
Residential complex T 01008
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€159,000
Area 47–86 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2025
Location: ·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district. ·           2.5 km. to the sea ·           Alanya city center is 3 km away. ·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital ·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport ·           2 hours to Antalya Airport   Land area - 25,000 m2 The project has 10 blocks - 600 apartments   Types of apartments - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, And 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 garden duplexes and penthouse apartments.   Our new project with sea, forest and city views has a rich internal and external infrastructure, which includes: ·           2000 m2 of open pool, ·           Waterpark ·           Children's pool, ·           Indoor heated pool, ·           Relaxing pool, ·           Salt room, ·           Sauna, ·           Hamam, ·           Massage rooms, ·           Recreation area, ·           Fitness Center ·           Reception hall, ·           Playground, ·           Billiard room, ·           Bowling, ·           TV room, ·           Cinema ·           Play Station Room, ·           Table tennis – Table football, ·           Meeting room, ·           Decorative recreation areas in the garden, ·           Decorative sun loungers and recreation areas by the pool, ·           Transfer to the beach. ·           Open and closed parking for cars ·           Entrance door to the residence with password ·           24 hour private security ·           Power generator system  Completion of the project 06/30/2025 Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction
Residential complex Apartamenty v Byuyuhasbahche s prekrasnym vidom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Byuyuhasbahche s prekrasnym vidom
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€298,000
Completion date: 2023
The new Ultra-Rosky Residence Project in Buyuhasbahce, in one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. This project, which will be built on a land plot with a total area of 800 square meters, consists of apartments of various thoughtful plans with a modern design. The apartments are suitable for family living, recreation, as well as a profitable investment in the future. It is worth noting the stepwise accessibility of the project to all the necessary social infrastructure facilities for a comfortable life. The project will consist of 15 apartments, such layouts as 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Duplex in one block, with the « Smart Home » system. Construction began in July 2022, completion is expected in March 2023.
