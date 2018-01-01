Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
€110,775
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Oba. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 170 m2. The distance to the sea is 2250 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob. This area is perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. The infrastructure of the Oba district: the shopping center Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For children of all ages, the following are presented: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, opened a school with Russian. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex MARSHAL
Mersin, Turkey
from
€53,000
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
€234,359
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks taunhausov pod grazhdanstvo
Toslak, Turkey
from
€215,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€150,750
Residential complex The Project in İstanbul-Bağcılar
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€172,875
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 126 m2. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bike path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€450,000
Completion date: 2022
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€206,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments. In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness center, and 24-hour security. Location and nearby infrastructure Due to its central location, you can easily reach many supermarkets, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, and metro stations: Esenkent, Hastane/Adliye, Gülsuyu, Cevizli, Atalar.
