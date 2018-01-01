Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

About the complex
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Oba. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 170 m2. The distance to the sea is 2250 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob. This area is perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. The infrastructure of the Oba district: the shopping center Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For children of all ages, the following are presented: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, opened a school with Russian. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.