  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty v novom ZhK s otlichnym raspolozheniem v Stambule

Apartamenty v novom ZhK s otlichnym raspolozheniem v Stambule

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€150,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 294 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Voshititelnyy kompleks premium klassa
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€123,000
Residential complex FENIX CENTER
Antalya, Turkey
from
€285,375
Residential quarter One bedroom elegant apartment in Alanya Oba Center
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€123,000
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€224,400
Residential complex Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
You are viewing
Apartamenty v novom ZhK s otlichnym raspolozheniem v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€150,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€714,700
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%. Options: 2 Bedroom: $695,000 - $828,000 3 Bedroom: $823,000 - $1,390,000 4 Bedroom: $974,000 - $2,535,000 5 Bedroom: $2,067,000 - $2,882,000 Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min. Istanbul New Airport — 50 min. E5 highway — 11 min Nisantashi — 40 min Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€374,598
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features kids' playgrounds, walking paths, ornamental ponds, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a Turkish bath and a sauna, around-the-clock security. Completion - February, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in an area, which is the logistics and trade center of Istanbul. Shopping mall - 1 km Hospital - 500 meters University - 1 km International school - 2 km Metro station - 2 km TEM highway - 2 km E-5 highway - 5 km Sisli - 20 km Taksim - 25 km Istanbul Airport - 35 km
Residential complex Nordic sky
Residential complex Nordic sky
Alanya, Turkey
from
€260,500
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Nordic Property
Realting.com
Go