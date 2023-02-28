  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy proekt v prestizhnom rayone Alani - Oba

Novyy proekt v prestizhnom rayone Alani - Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€159,500
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 203 m2.The distance to the sea is 3500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Referans Beylikduezue
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€303,738
Residential complex Modern Consept Residance,Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€269,203
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€113,082
Residential complex Lyuksovyy kompleks v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€229,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v sovremennom ZhK - Gazipasha rayon Pazardzhi
Alanya, Turkey
from
€131,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v elitnom proekte izvestnyh zastroyschikov Stambula
Residential complex Apartamenty v elitnom proekte izvestnyh zastroyschikov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€392,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyuchyukchekmedzhe In the residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1,3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 78.68 to 246.36 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€120,000
-Each and every apartment in Litore residence its own touch. Blessed with a sunny perspective, this exceptional 110 sqm residence offers peace, space, light and convenience without compromise. it is a short walk to the beach. This is an exceptional opportunity to buy one of last 16 apartments with contemporary design in Kargicak Alanya. Buyers can also choose 4 bedroom penthouse apartment wıth stunning panoramic sea and banana gardens. The modernly designed layout and double glazed large colorful windows provide abundant natural light and harmony throughout the project. Alanya Kargicak Area is one of new development area with modern and luxury development in nature. You can enjoy biking and walk among the banana garden with peace and a short walk you can enjoy Mediterranean. The biggest hotel in Alanya is building in the area and Golf course is opening soon. The complex exists in two blocks and 40 apartments and penthouse. The complex offers 24 hours security, swimming pool,  outside jacuzzi, table tennis and sauna. After Gym or walking around the green area, enjoy your breakfast on the large terrace with nice view. This modern apartment is ideal for an old couple who would like to enjoy life in a peaceful area.  Features of Litore residencePower Generator Air conditioning New build Double Glazing Lift Bathroom Floor Heating Free internet Table tennis Billiard Swimming pool
Residential complex Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Residential complex Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Mersin, Turkey
from
€71,000
Area 60–112 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
  We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area, the city of Mersin, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a nine eight-story block with a closed territory and with an excellent number of social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas. Start date — 02/28/2023 End date of construction — 12/31/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 142 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Pool bar Waterpark Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court Football field Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevator Generator Distance to the sea: 500 meters   About the area: Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.
