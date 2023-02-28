Novyy proekt v prestizhnom rayone Alani - Oba

Mersin, Turkey

from €71,000

60–112 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area, the city of Mersin, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a nine eight-story block with a closed territory and with an excellent number of social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas. Start date — 02/28/2023 End date of construction — 12/31/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 142 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Natural gas system The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Pool bar Waterpark Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Basketball court Tennis court Football field Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevator Generator Distance to the sea: 500 meters About the area: Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes. Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.