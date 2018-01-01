  1. Realting.com
  3. Masshtabnyy proekt semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Kadykey Stambul

Masshtabnyy proekt semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Kadykey Stambul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€291,500
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55.17 to 257.37 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
