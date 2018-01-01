  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy butik-proekt v perspektivnom rayone Demirtash

Novyy butik-proekt v perspektivnom rayone Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€109,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and penthouses 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 153 m2. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€167,500
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt elitnyh apartamentov na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,570
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry 3 1 v ZhK na pervoy beregovoy linii
Avanos, Turkey
from
€379,690
Residential complex Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€244,743
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€158,000
You are viewing
Novyy butik-proekt v perspektivnom rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€109,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€208,973
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Premium apartments on the coast. Apartments with modern spacious layouts, with a designer interior in a minimalist style. Ceiling height - 3 meters and panoramic windows. The residential complex provides complete security and closed territory. The infrastructure of the complex includes an open and indoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a gym, a spa area with a sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a game room with a pool table and table tennis, car parking, a shop, barbecue area. 30% down payment. This project is the most profitable solution for investment, has an ideal location and infrastructure. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Residential complex Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok ryadom s morem i stanciey metro v Stambule
Residential complex Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok ryadom s morem i stanciey metro v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€260,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 177 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2, 6 + 2. The area of apartments is from 96 to 308 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Realting.com
Go