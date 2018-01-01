  1. Realting.com
  3. Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel

Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel

Avanos, Turkey
€170,000
About the complex

We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
Residential complex Privlekatelnyy proekt dlya investiciy v okruzhenii prirody
Residential complex Privlekatelnyy proekt dlya investiciy v okruzhenii prirody
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
€306,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Sanjaktepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 114.3 to 170.65 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zelenom rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v zelenom rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Avsallare. Penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 105 and 110 square meters are presented in the residential complex. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar area is located right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,000
- We find this one bedroom bright apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar with a bright open kitchen living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The project is just finished in 2017 and it gives you a bright breathtaking apartment. The apartment is located in a modernist building in an excellent condition. This one bedroom apartment located in Alanya, Mahmutlar and it has easy to access to the beach and close to restaurant, cafes, supermarket, and doctor. Many amenities placed around the property and Public bus is just 100 meter from the apartment. Alanya Airport bus station is very close to the complex. on entering the property we find the large living room with an open white color glossy kitchen. Leading off this room we find the bedroom and bathroom. This new apartment complex has many features like swimming pool, sauna, sports hall, power generator, security cameras, and car parking Key features of Bright one bedroom apartment in Alanya, MahmutlarSwimming poolCentrally locatedcar parkingTurkish bathSaunapower generatorHigh gloss kitchen cupboards        Distribution of one bedroom apartment in Alanya-Large open plan living room which communicates directly with a large balcony. -Kitchen area with A class granite worktop -A bright bedroom -Fitted bathroom with shower cabin    Other Features of the apartmentthe apartment has a double glazed large sliding doors with high quality, granite floors, glossy kitchen cabinet and steel entrance door  
