  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Exodus Premium Town

Exodus Premium Town

Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
;
21
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxera Towers
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€232,605
Residential complex AURA
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€103,983
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€533,784
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€160,000
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€118,000
You are viewing
Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ELYSIUM GARDEN
Residential complex ELYSIUM GARDEN
Alanya, Turkey
from
€138,959
Area 60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Apartments in the developed area of Alanya - Gikjili. The Gikjili district is famous for its attractions, architecture, parks and street comfort. The residential complex is built of five blocks, has a large spacious territory on which the outdoor pool is located. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable permanent residence or for a successful investment. Apartments in the complex with a cozy layout 1 + 1 ( 60m2 ) overlooking the sea, pool and beautiful nature. Each apartment has the latest « smart home ». The initial installment is 40% and the available interest-free installment. Complex infrastructure: - Fitness room; - Pool; - Playground; - A barjoux zone; - Hamam; - Billiards, table tennis.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€303,835
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Tuzla district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 350 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€289,806
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a green area, swimming pools, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, close to all necessary infrastructure. Shopping mall – 2 minutes Airport – 5 minutes University – 10 minutes
Realting.com
Go