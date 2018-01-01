  1. Realting.com
  Exodus Resort Comfort City

Exodus Resort Comfort City

Yaylali, Turkey
€102,000
About the complex

About the complex

Exodus Resort Comfort City is a new residence in Mahmutlar - 3000 meters from the sea. The new residence embodies the popular concept of a hotel type, where the infrastructure exceeds all expectations.  Enjoy the full nature and climate of Turkey. Choose a conceptually new home. Hurry up to buy an apartment in a complex-city with unique infrastructure. We invest in this project our many years of experience as a developer and real estate agency. Being in this complex, no one will feel that something is missing. Everything will be here for life, raising children, recreation, recreation, leisure, comfortable living. About interest-free installments: for your convenience, we offer the opportunity to pay for an apartment in Mahmutlar in an interest-free installment until the end of construction. Down payment — 60%, the rest — according to the schedule convenient for you.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€172,000
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v Stambule - rayon Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€352,320
Residence Comport Rezidans,Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€141,795
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex TOR BEYLIKDUeZUe
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€206,075
Exodus Resort Comfort City
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 86 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€515,397
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts. Distance to some objects: 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city. 1 km to Akasya Mall. 3 km to Emaar Square Mall. 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants. 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,42M
This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&blue; desire a wealthy environment; neighbor to international schools etc.  
