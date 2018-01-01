  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Blue Sunlight

Blue Sunlight

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€113,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new Blue Sunlight project is located in the Mahmutlar-Alanya area, on the territory of 2,018 sq.m. To stand Blue Sunlight will be from one 8-story block for 56 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and penthouses. Start of construction: January 2023. Project Date: September 2024.Mahmutlar is a unique area on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Alanya, where every second resident or vacationer speaks Russian or knows it. Mahmutlar is considered a suburban area of Alanya, located 9 km from its center on the one hand and 24 km from Gazipasha Airport on the other. Mahmutlar's length is 4 km, and at all this distance along the sea beaches, and along the parallel seas of the streets of Barbaros, Ataturk and the D-400 — shops, salons, supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment. This is a inhabited, comfortable area for relaxing at sea, independent of the center of Alanya. The distance to the sea and the beach is 1.4 km.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Podio
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€295,878
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya ZhK v peshey dostupnosti ot prekrasnogo plyazha v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€116,630
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€320,000
Residential complex FINANCE SEHIR
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€289,261
Residential complex Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€292,000
You are viewing
Blue Sunlight
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€113,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€1,14M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces and terraces. The residence features landscaped gardens and walking trails, gazebos, children's playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa area, a Turkish bath, a cafe, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Air conditioning Internet Satellite TV Kitchen appliances Blinds Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure E-87 highway - 600 meters Hospital - 7 km Shopping mall - 17 km Beach - 22 km Old town - 26 km Antalya Airport - 31 km
Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€655,000
Agency: TRANIO
The high-value project with easy access to art galleries, entertainment centers, historical landmarks, cultural places and important points of the city. Spacious apartments with light from all sides, wide balconies and designed with mastery. The residential complex has a swimming pool, gym, cinema, spa area, cleaning services, concierge, dry cleaning, tour booking services, cafe, nightclub, dance classes, VIP party halls, hairdresser, care services pets, and airport transfer service. Location and nearby infrastructure Taksim Square (Metro): 1.2 km / 3 min. Istiklal Avenue: 1.2 km / 3 min. Galata Tower: 4 min. Grand Bazaar: 5.8 min. / 7 min. Karaköy-Galataport: 2.1 km / 6 min. Nişantaşı: 4 km / 7 min. Hagia Sophia Museum: 7 km / 9 min. Topkapı Palace: 7.3 km / 9 min. City’s Mall: 3.7 km / 8 min. Zorlu Mall: 7 km / 10 min. Cevahir Mall: 2.9 km /12 min.
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Alanya
Residential complex Apartments in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€177,000
Completion date: 2023
We present to your attention a new LCD, which will be located in the most popular and valuable area of Alanya – in the city center, just 600 meters from the sandy beach of Keikubat. Construction will begin in October 2022. The commissioning is scheduled for December 2023, implemented in a neoclassical style, because trends come and go, and the classic is relevant at all times. A distinctive feature is the land area of 3264 m2, which is of very high value for the city center. There are 2 residential blocks on the territory, as well as all the necessary infrastructure of the hotel plan, namely: an outdoor pool, a winter heated pool, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room, a children's room, a lobby, open playground, open and large underground parking. For sale are presented apartments of various types. Apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 53-68 m2 Apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 85 and 94 m2 ( only the upper floors – panoramic views of the sea and fortress, or mountains and the inscription I LOVE ALANYA ) Penthouses 3 + 1 with an area of 153-164 m2 The uniqueness of the location of the complex lies in the proximity to one of the best beaches of the city – Keykubat, as well as to absolutely all the historical sights of the city ( Fortress, Ataturk Square, the city harbor ). At the same time, absolutely all the necessary urban infrastructure is within walking distance: these are all chain stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, butcher shops, and of course, restaurants and cafes for every taste.
Realting.com
Go