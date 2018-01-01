  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Exodus Riverside Residence

Exodus Riverside Residence

Avanos, Turkey
€121,000
About the complex

Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş is a new quality of life and relaxation at sea. The complex is being built in the Demirtash region, where there is still no mass tourism and an atmosphere of provincial calm and coziness remains. It is here, due to the availability of free plots of land, that soon there will be a new modern Alanya, a dream city on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project is 1.4 km from the beach. The beaches of the Demirtash district are characterized by a wide shore and cleanest water in the sea, there are no ports and large hotels, which will allow you to enjoy a relaxing holiday without a significant flow of tourists. The project consists of 4 residential blocks for 324 apartments and a large territory of the courtyard with green areas, pools. Start of construction May 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 9
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 9
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€453,743
Area 144–180 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! BIZIM EVLER 9 - A luxurious premium residential complex located in the Ispartakule area in the popular city of Istanbul. The residential complex is focused on a comfortable stay for the whole family. It has a large landscape area of 11,000 sq.m. Built of 6 buildings. Storeys - from 14 to 18 floors. The complex also provides two-story parking. Apartments designed with layouts: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. From 144 to 180 sqm. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy a bewitching view of the sea and Istanbul. The infrastructure of the complex is very multifunctional and diverse, which provides a comfortable stay: - Playground; - Sauna; - Turkish bath; - The gym; - Indoor pool; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Beauty salon. Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex City 3
Residential complex City 3
Alanya, Turkey
from
€156,200
Area 31–44 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. City 3 is a new elite residential complex with an excellent location. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra is a place where you can enjoy amazing natural beauties, sea views, the fortress and the entire coast of Alanya. The project offers a central location, close to the entire urban infrastructure. Just 200 meters from the sandy beach of Kleopatra Beach, surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, banks and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies. Kleopatra Beach is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Alanya. Kleopatra Beach in Alanya has a « blue flag », which means officially recognized cleanliness and safety of the beach. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra will have all the necessary hotel infrastructure: an outdoor and indoor pool, a jacuzzi, a children's playground, a barbecue area, a garden with a landscape design, a cafe, a relaxation room, children's playroom, fitness room, sauna, hammam, massage room, TV room, tennis table, underground parking. Also, for your safety throughout the territory, external video surveillance, security 24 \ 7 will be established. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Alanya, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2024
NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea! The building area is 1.127 m ². The project is designed in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit-bearing fruit trees. The famous Keikubat beach with golden sand and a developed network of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be a pleasant addition to a comfortable life in our complex! In addition, our project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim. Rest and living in Alanya involves enjoying the sun, sea, dimension and tranquility. INFRASTRUCTURE: - Pool - elevator - The gardener - Sauna - Security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Tropical garden, - Landscaping - gym - Generator - Playground - Parking - Veloparkovka We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
