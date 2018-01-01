Exodus Riverside Residence

Alanya, Turkey

from €156,200

31–44 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. City 3 is a new elite residential complex with an excellent location. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra is a place where you can enjoy amazing natural beauties, sea views, the fortress and the entire coast of Alanya. The project offers a central location, close to the entire urban infrastructure. Just 200 meters from the sandy beach of Kleopatra Beach, surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, banks and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies. Kleopatra Beach is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Alanya. Kleopatra Beach in Alanya has a « blue flag », which means officially recognized cleanliness and safety of the beach. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra will have all the necessary hotel infrastructure: an outdoor and indoor pool, a jacuzzi, a children's playground, a barbecue area, a garden with a landscape design, a cafe, a relaxation room, children's playroom, fitness room, sauna, hammam, massage room, TV room, tennis table, underground parking. Also, for your safety throughout the territory, external video surveillance, security 24 \ 7 will be established.