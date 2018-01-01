  1. Realting.com
  3. Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar

Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turkey
€156,500
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

