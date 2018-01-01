Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar

Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Alanya
Avsallar district, LCD Carmel Twins apartment 14, Block A
Apartment 1 + 1
• Area: 44 m2
• 3rd floor / 9-story building /
• Cleaning
• Built-in kitchen
• Sun node - 1
• Balcony – 1
• Southwest
• Sea view
• Distance from the sea – 1.4 km.
• Shuttle to the sea, Fitness center, Open / Closed playground, Open parking, Generator, Outdoor pool, Indoor pool, Children's pool, Water park, Sauna, Turkish bath, Parnaya, Jacuzzi, Massage, Video surveillance, Concierge, Conversation / Barbecue, Chess on the court.
• Infrastructure: The complex is located 200 meters from the center of Avsallar, within walking distance of the store, schools, markets, cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, bars, public transport and the beach.
End of construction December 2023.