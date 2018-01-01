Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €130,855

65–112 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Casa Hills is a new residential complex located in a picturesque area - Kargicak in a very picturesque place, but at the same time not far from developed infrastructure. Kargyjak is a popular resort and is located 17 km away. from Alanya. This place is popular with foreigners to buy real estate and leisure. Due to its proximity to Alanya in Kargicak, there is all the infrastructure necessary for life: shops and pharmacies, restaurants and cafes, beauty salons and hospitals, museums and attractions. All apartments are rented with a clean finish: the apartments will have steel entrance doors, PVC windows with double glazed floors, – tiles, walls - waterproof paint, a kitchen with a full set of furniture, granite countertops and a set of household appliances ( oven, stove, hood, dishwasher, washing machine, refrigerator ), bathrooms with a full range of accessories and accessories, underfloor heating, air conditioning system, main and additional lighting, balconies and terraces, wireless Internet access, satellite TV. All apartments have sea views. Complex infrastructure: garden, gym, children's pool, outdoor pool, water park, steam room, camellia, playground, billiards, sauna, TV room, Turkish bath, massage room, salt room, cafeteria, lobby, elevator, generator, intercom, doorman and video surveillance system, central satellite system, transfer to the city and beach. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!