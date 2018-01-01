  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare

Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€85,000
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 100 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v finansovoy stolice Stambula - rayon Atashehir
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€487,670
Residential complex Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,57M
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€282,645
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€210,501
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bolshim torgovym centrom i otelem v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€223,000
You are viewing
Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€85,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CASA HILLS
Residential complex CASA HILLS
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€130,855
Area 65–112 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Casa Hills is a new residential complex located in a picturesque area - Kargicak in a very picturesque place, but at the same time not far from developed infrastructure. Kargyjak is a popular resort and is located 17 km away. from Alanya. This place is popular with foreigners to buy real estate and leisure. Due to its proximity to Alanya in Kargicak, there is all the infrastructure necessary for life: shops and pharmacies, restaurants and cafes, beauty salons and hospitals, museums and attractions. All apartments are rented with a clean finish: the apartments will have steel entrance doors, PVC windows with double glazed floors, – tiles, walls - waterproof paint, a kitchen with a full set of furniture, granite countertops and a set of household appliances ( oven, stove, hood, dishwasher, washing machine, refrigerator ), bathrooms with a full range of accessories and accessories, underfloor heating, air conditioning system, main and additional lighting, balconies and terraces, wireless Internet access, satellite TV. All apartments have sea views. Complex infrastructure: garden, gym, children's pool, outdoor pool, water park, steam room, camellia, playground, billiards, sauna, TV room, Turkish bath, massage room, salt room, cafeteria, lobby, elevator, generator, intercom, doorman and video surveillance system, central satellite system, transfer to the city and beach. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey
Konakli, Turkey
from
€169,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a hamam, a steam bath, a parking. Completion - July, 2024.
Residential complex Premialnaya villa s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Residential complex Premialnaya villa s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€659,999
Area 120–272 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Le Jardin Villas are private premium villas near Goldcity in Kargicak. Kargicak is a popular resort town 17 km from Alanya. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure. The complex is built on a fenced area of 6533 sq.m. with a distance to the sea of 2000 meters. It consists of 18 villas with a modern design, panoramic windows, a private pool and landscaped territory. The villas are represented: duplex 3 + 1 with an area of 200 - 225 - 250 sq.m. Triplex 4 + 1 and an area of 250 km. With a clean finish, with modern technology, designer furniture, a built-in bathroom and a kitchen. Only modern and high-quality materials are used. Each villa has its own pool and park. Infrastructure: - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Pharmacy; - Fitness center; - Beauty salon; - Medical facilities. An ideal solution for both life and investment! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!  
Realting.com
Go