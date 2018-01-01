  1. Realting.com
Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turkey
€135,000
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 152 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Residential complex with full infrastructure
Residential complex with full infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,900
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention the New residential complex in Mahmutlar for 90 apartments. Mahmutlar is an area with the most developed urban infrastructure. Here you can find everything you need for a comfortable life in Turkey. In the area, the infrastructure for children is also well developed: parks, children's cafes, playgrounds and sports grounds, schools, kindergartens. The highlight of Mahmutlar is a promenade with a wide pedestrian area for walking. Along the sea, among palm trees and flowers, there are benches and arbors with sea views. Here are the most beautiful sunsets overlooking the Alanya fortress. Buses in all directions pass through Mahmutlar. The stops are located at a distance of 300 m from each other.  You can easily get to anywhere in Alanya by public transport or taxi. The complex is located on an area of 2 935m2. where there is all the necessary social infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 850 meters, to the center of Alanya 10 km. For sale are the following apartments: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The initial contribution is 40%, the rest is distributed in equal parts until the end of construction in April 2024.
Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€167,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Zeray Future Deluxe City
Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
€129,818
Completion date: 2024
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor children’s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.
