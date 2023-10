Ciplakli, Turkey

from €350,000

Apartments in Alanya Aramis Terrace Aramis Terrace is a unique and luxurious project in Alanya located in Cikcilli area. Aramis Terrace is located in Cikcilli, about 1 km from the beach and about 3 km from the center of Alanya. The area is known for its green and fertile fields. Aramis Terrace consists of 68 apartments. This is a completely new type of apartments for relaxation and comfortable living. Elegant, thoughtful, modern design. The complex is located on a hillside, just 3 km east of the center of Alanya among banana plantations, but all the necessary infrastructure is within walking distance. Features of the complexFoyerTwo panoramic elevators5 poolsShower and toilet by the poolChildren's swimming poolJacuzziFitnessSaunacinema hallPlaygroundBarbecue areaCar parking24 hour securityDepot Basic Apartment pleased to offer you a Large apartment in privileged complexes in Cikcilli area. Aramis Terrace 2 is one of the most sought after residential complex with full social facility when you enter the apartment a livingroom with open plan kitchen welcoming us and a huge terrace connected with living room. ground floor; There is 3 bedroom and a huge terrace connceted with the garden. Enjoy terrace and garden! The residential complex has all daily infrastructure for comfortable living and joying such as 6 open swimming pool and one of them heated, cafe, water slide, sauna, fitness, cinema, car parking and more There are many restaurans, large supermarket and shopping mall is nearby the purchase of real estate in the Cikcilli area allows you to obtain a residence