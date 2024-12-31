  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar

Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€174,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3+1 Apartment in İzmir- Çiğli
Kaklic Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€110,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Shikarnyy proekt v samom centre Alanii blizko k moryu
Alanya, Turkey
from
€232,000
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€133,353
Residential complex Nordic sky
Alanya, Turkey
from
€260,500
You are viewing
Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€174,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Apartment building Sun Maria Ruf
Mersin, Turkey
from
€49,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Oezmen insaat
New complex in Teja, Mersin The complex consists of 1 block on 12 floors Zemin Kat + 11 floors  380 m to the sea End of construction: 12/31/2024 Apartments 1 + 0, area 35 m2 net Price 1 + 0 from 43.000 euros Installment without interest for 10 months, down payment 50% With full payment 5% discount% Price from the developer Agent Commission included When buying, you get post-sales service for free!!! General characteristics: All first class materials Central natural gas system Heat-resistant BIM Smart elevator system Full cycle generator Hydro thermal insulation of roofs Video surveillance system Apartment Features: Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bath cabinets Granite kitchen bench PVC windows First class luminaires First class shower Floor 8 mm Iron railing Silicon-based import paint Air conditioning Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Open parking Playground Conversations Indoor heated pool Roof Restaurant with Sea View Hamam Sauna Table tennis
Residential complex Stylish residential complex in the Gazipasha
Residential complex Stylish residential complex in the Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€118,000
Completion date: 2024
A modern multi-story LCD is being built in one of the most prestigious areas of the city of Gazipasha, surrounded by fantastic landscapes. This project is located 5 km from the airport, 2 km from the beach and 1 km from the city center surrounded by the Taurus Mountains. Very good location between all the necessary infrastructure: schools, city hospital, shops, banks, shopping and historical center, university. The stylish design of the facades and apartments of the residential complex will not leave indifferent the inhabitants of this residential complex. The following layouts are for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2 duplex, 4 + 1, 4 + 2 duplex, 5 + 2 duplex.
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,300
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6.5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 123 to 272 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Realting.com
Go