  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar

Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€144,000
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New Apartment in the Center of Alanya with infrastructure
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€112,000
Residential complex HP7 Giz Kule Smart Residence
Konya, Turkey
from
€182,159
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€158,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,000
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€144,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex DAP YENI LEVENT
Residential complex DAP YENI LEVENT
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€623,897
Area 69–106 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Dap Yeni Levent - a new residential complex, which stands out for its location in the city center, offers apartments of type 1 1, 2 1, 3 1 and 4 1. The project has an area of 103.00 square meters and creates a very fresh complex with 85% green spaces. On sale 16 residential blocks and 1050 apartments, as well as 40 stores. For families with children there are safe gardens and playgrounds. Terraces and the pool are also included in the housing project, developed in collaboration with DAP Yapi and Emlak Konut. The Dap Yeni Levent project will appeal to those who are looking for a healthy life in greenery without leaving the center of Istanbul. The residential complex is just a 2-minute walk from Buyukder Street. This makes the project very privileged and valuable. Because on this street are the headquarters of banks, business centers and most skyscrapers. Location: School - 3 km. The city center is 1 km. Shopping center - 500 m. Metro - 300 m. University - 3 km. Hospital - 4 km. Airport - 30 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Apartments in a well-developed infrastructure
Residential complex Apartments in a well-developed infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€140,000
Completion date: 2023
Introducing the residential complex under construction in the Mahmutlar region ( Alania ). Mahmutlar – a picturesque area, located in a beautiful place on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, there are many attractions that are worth paying attention to. A tourist resort area is surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and pine forest. Sea water is painted in amazing emerald shades. Very well-regulated urban infrastructure is within walking distance of the house. All chain shops, restaurants, cafes, bus stops, etc. are a 3-minute walk from the house. Completion is scheduled for April 2023. Initial contribution 30% of the cost of the apartment. The rest of the amount can be distributed by interest-free installments until the end of construction.
Realting.com
Go