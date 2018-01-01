  1. Realting.com
  Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara

Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€120,000
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 141 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
2023
Yaylali, Turkey

Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€120,000
