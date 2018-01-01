Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Obe

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 43 to 164 square meters. Distance to the sea 3000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,699
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€948,000
Residential complex High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€242,400
Residential complex Heaven Hills
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€122,889
Residential complex Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€727,502
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€124,000
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with Rich Complex FeaturesLuxury Alanya Apartments are located in Oba. Oba draws attention with its proximity to all social amenities such as hospitals, shopping malls, walking areas, sports areas, beach walking parks. Oba is sought after by Turkish and International home buyers, as speacially Scandinavian investors. This newly built modern apartment consists of 3 blocks, with a total of 36 apartments. A luxuries 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya as part an exciting brand new developments in Oba district. This luxury apartment size is 115 sqm with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A bright living and dining area with high-quality kitchen appliances. from the living room access to the terrace with great city and pool views.  The apartment is the last serial of Trio and boasts high-quality finishes. The luxury apartment for sale in Alanya has Air condition, Motorized blinds, high-quality ceramic flooring and high-quality kitchen with granite worktop. The luxury apartment for sale in Alanya offers you an excellent facility option as a big swimming pool, sauna, billiard, etc... Interior Features of the propertyLiving room floor heatingBathroom floor heatingDouble glazed windows with Aluminum frameFitted luxury bathroom furnitureAutomatic ShuttersHigh Glossy open KitchenPlasterboardSuspended CeilingGeneral Features SaunaChildren playgroundFitness CentrePlay stationsTable tennisJacuzziCar parkingSecurity camerasBarbeque areaIndoor GarageWheelchair Ramp
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€280,353
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features and outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a security system, a roof-top bar, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to hospitals, schools, bus stops and metro stations.
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€290,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful apartments with different layouts. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system (lighting. curtains, blinds, intercom etc control) Toshiba air conditioning system Rehau heating system Grohe batteries Geberit sanitary ware White appliances (electric hob, oven, fridge, dishwasher) Italian tiles and parquet Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a few minutes walk from Taksim and Galataport. Cihangir is a cozy central area of Istanbul with numerous unique cafes.
