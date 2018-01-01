  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya

Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€200,200
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 257 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern complex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€405,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€651,326
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v perspektivnom rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€79,000
Residential complex Rezidenciya klassa lyuks v prestizhnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€190,000
Apartment building ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€200,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€814,370
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces. The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms. Apartments options One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.
Residential quarter Luxurious 4 room apartment in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Luxurious 4 room apartment in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€249,000
Spacious, fully furnished apartment in a complex with developed infrastructure
Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€141,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Realting.com
Go