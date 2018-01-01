Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Turkey

from €145,000

Completion date: 2025

The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the Oba area. Houses stand out from the mass of ultra-modern architecture and attractive design features! The Oba area has retained most of the forest space with pine trees and orange groves filling the air with a spring aroma; it's really great here. Oba District has a well-developed transport system and infrastructure with a wide selection of shops, bars and restaurants. In this area is the main public hospital and several well-known private hospitals. For those who want to move here for permanent residence with their families, there is a good choice of public and private schools and colleges, pharmacies and banks. The beaches in Oba are one of the best on this coast, with soft sand and gentle descents to the sea, which makes it ideal for families and people with disabilities. This stunning new complex will appeal to those who are looking for a luxurious home with excellent amenities. The complex consists of three apartment buildings with 82 apartments on a large plot of land ( 5293.33m2 ). There are a number of magnificent apartments to choose from: 1 + 1 apartment ranging from 47 to 55 square meters of Duplexa 2 + 1 with an area of 91 square meters to spacious 105 square meters. Each beautiful apartment was designed so that those who are looking for luxury, elegance and a magnificent design would like it. Ceiling height 2.7 m with point light on the ceiling. There is something to entertain you and your family here: a large beautiful pool, indoor playgrounds for children and a luxurious spa. Elegant