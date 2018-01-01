  1. Realting.com
  Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba

Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€245,000
6
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. Area from 95 to 236 square meters. Distance to the sea 2800 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€245,000
