  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,000
;
22
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 194 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2150 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte s infrastrukturoy v rayone Kartal
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€200,000
Residential quarter Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Residential complex Type B_54
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€254,417
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€420,000
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the forest, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€2,50M
You are viewing
Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Residential quarter Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€116,000
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on the 10th floor of the block and it has a breathtaking terrace and lovely sea view. spacious Apartment is 120 sqm with an open plan kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom and a large terrace. This apartment was used only summer times and it looks like new. Beco kitchen appliances and LG air conditioner is included the price The apartment complex in Alanya has many social facilities like generator, landscaped garden, water slide, elevator, car parking Features of Exclusive apartment for sale in AlanyaGeneratorPoolChildren poolLandscaped gardenBeko kitchen appliancesAirconditionerElevatorTVSteel door     
Residential complex Luxury and Modern Consept İstanbul,Beylikdüzü
Residential complex Luxury and Modern Consept İstanbul,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€261,915
Area 125–225 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Why buy this project: - Breathtaking view of Marmara sea - Family concept homes for sale in Beylikduzu - Choose from two – four bedroom residences - High quality of materials - %70 green area - Large balconies - Excellent project with two social facilities for men-women separately - Stores and branded boutiques for daily living within the site - Turkish hammam inside of every flats with 3+1 and 4+1 form - 1.5 km to metro station, 700m to seabus transport. - Facilities: - On-site stores for daily needs - Beautifully landscaped gardens - Walking and running paths - Ornamental pools and waterfalls - Indoor swimming pools for men and women - Football and basketball courts - Fully equipped modern gym - Relaxing sauna and Turkish bath - Playground for children - Secure complex with cameras - Closed car park for residents - Open car park for guests
Residential complex SEDRE PLUS
Residential complex SEDRE PLUS
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,974
Area 73 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in the picturesque area of Demirtash. About apartments: layout 2 + 1, high-quality clean finish « luxury » from the developer Sedre Plus Residence, built-in kitchen with granite countertops, electric heater, plumbing, interior doors and all communications. Residential complex with developed infrastructure: pool, parking, fitness, playground, Turkish bath. Near the complex, social infrastructure is very developed: a school, a kindergarten, shops, a hospital, markets where you can purchase the freshest vegetables and fruits. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go