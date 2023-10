Alanya, Turkey

from €219,309

68–82 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern complex New Level Kleopatra-2 will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 600 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. New Level Kleopatra-2 — is much more than a well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; it also represents a unique investment opportunity. The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 58 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd floor. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - Playground; - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Garden; - Billiards; - Steam room; - Fitness room; - Pool bar; - Jacuzzi; - Parking; - Library; - Lobby; - Lounge; - Sauna; - SPA. Distances: - Sea and beach: 600 m. - Antalya Airport: 110 km. - Alanya Airport: 45 km. - Shopping street: 450 m. - Port of Alanya: 1200 m. - Alanya water park: 900 m. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!