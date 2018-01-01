  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya

Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€116,000
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 61.5 to 191 square meters. Distance to the sea 2800 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na pervoy beregovoy linii v centre Alani
Alanya, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential quarter Newly built, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€136,000
Residential complex EURO AVSALLAR RESIDENCE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€200,000
Residential complex Nedvizhimost v novom proekte v Alanii Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
You are viewing
Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€116,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte s infrastrukturoy v rayone Kartal
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte s infrastrukturoy v rayone Kartal
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – KartalV district of the residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53.32 to 158.14 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK s otlichnym raspolozheniem v Stambule
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK s otlichnym raspolozheniem v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 63 to 294 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential quarter bright 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter bright 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€103,000
we are delighted to offer you this centrally located 2 bedroom apartment in a very popular complex in Alanya Mahmutlar
Realting.com
Go