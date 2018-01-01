  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel

Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel

Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,000
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks ryadom s glavnoy dorogoy E5 v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€465,000
Residential quarter Bargain penthouse apartment in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€240,900
Residential quarter Fully furnished 2+1 resale apartment in Mahmutlar by the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€159,000
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira a centre goroda
Alanya, Turkey
from
€395,000
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€346,080
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€814,370
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces. The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms. Apartments options One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly
Avanos, Turkey
from
€368,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Chiplakly, Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150 to 351 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Chiplakly ( Çıplaklı ) — is probably the richest forest and garden area of resort Alanya. The city center is only 2 km away, and the beaches are about 15 minutes away. This is one of the most promising areas of the city with the availability of free land for development. There are no noisy hotels, and the low building density and warm provincial atmosphere of this location will delight nature lovers. Incredible views of the mountains, clean forest air open. There is a lot of greenery in the Cheaples, less wet and cooler than on the coast, which makes this place more comfortable for staying in the hot season. The district has all the necessary infrastructure for a year-round stay: shopping centers, shops, restaurants and cafes, educational institutions, post offices and banks. The Chiplakly district is adjacent to the central part of the city and the popular Oba area, where the main social urban infrastructure — municipal hospital, shopping centers, hypermarkets, markets, city administration, universities, schools and kindergartens, offices of large companies are concentrated. The western border of the district runs along a large massif of coniferous forest, which guarantees the possibility of outdoor recreation. The lower, southern part of the district adjoins the new — district track to Chiplakla easily reach from anywhere in Alanya. Chiplakla has brilliant prospects for development and rapid development in the near future. The property in Chiplakly has favorable prices and beautiful views from the windows. Today it is one of the areas with the highest investment potential.
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy zhiloy kompleks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go