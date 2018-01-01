Novye apartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel

Avanos, Turkey

from €368,000

Completion date: 2023

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Chiplakly, Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150 to 351 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Chiplakly ( Çıplaklı ) — is probably the richest forest and garden area of resort Alanya. The city center is only 2 km away, and the beaches are about 15 minutes away. This is one of the most promising areas of the city with the availability of free land for development. There are no noisy hotels, and the low building density and warm provincial atmosphere of this location will delight nature lovers. Incredible views of the mountains, clean forest air open. There is a lot of greenery in the Cheaples, less wet and cooler than on the coast, which makes this place more comfortable for staying in the hot season. The district has all the necessary infrastructure for a year-round stay: shopping centers, shops, restaurants and cafes, educational institutions, post offices and banks. The Chiplakly district is adjacent to the central part of the city and the popular Oba area, where the main social urban infrastructure — municipal hospital, shopping centers, hypermarkets, markets, city administration, universities, schools and kindergartens, offices of large companies are concentrated. The western border of the district runs along a large massif of coniferous forest, which guarantees the possibility of outdoor recreation. The lower, southern part of the district adjoins the new — district track to Chiplakla easily reach from anywhere in Alanya. Chiplakla has brilliant prospects for development and rapid development in the near future. The property in Chiplakly has favorable prices and beautiful views from the windows. Today it is one of the areas with the highest investment potential.