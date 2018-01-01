  1. Realting.com
  Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya

Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya

Incekum, Turkey
€120,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 125 square meters. Distance to the sea 750 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
2023
Incekum, Turkey

Novye apartamenty v proekte biznes-klassa - rayon Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dospupnosti ot morya na Kleopatre
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dospupnosti ot morya na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
from
€260,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€129,000
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Mavi Invest
Project area 8600 square meters. Distance from the sea 2.5 km Alanya, Upper Oba 4 residential buildings: A, B, C, D Start of construction: May 2022. Reliability: 4 floors End of construction: July 2023. Total number of apartments: 136 Building A: 36 apartments Building B: 36 apartments 23 apartments: 1 + 1 13 apartments: 2 + 1 16 apartments: 1 + 1 17 apartments: 2 + 1 3 apartments 3 + 1 0 floor 1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 249.9 ( duplex with lawn ), 299.9 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros 0 floor 1 + 1: 136, 144 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 178, 188, 299 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros 1st floor 1 + 1: 135, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro 1st floor 1 + 1: 138, 147, 149 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 179, 192 thousand. Euro 2nd floor 1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 149.9, 154 thousand. Euro 2nd floor 1 + 1: 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 182, 195 thousand. Euro 3rd floor ( duplex ) 2 + 1: 207, 214.5, 222, 233 thousand. Euro 3rd floor ( duplex ) 2 + 1: 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro 3 + 1: 255, 278 thousand. Euro There are 6 private underground garages in building A. Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro Building B has 5 private underground garages Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro Building C: 36 apartments Building D: 28 apartments 27 apartments: 1 + 1 9 apartments: 2 + 1 15 apartments: 1 + 1 11 apartments: 2 + 1 2 apartments 3 + 1 0 floor 1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144, 147 thousand. Euro 0 floor 1 + 1: 129.9, 144 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 222 thousand. Euro 1st floor 1 + 1: 135, 137, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro 1st floor 1 + 1: 135, 147 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 225 thousand. Euro 2nd floor 1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro 2nd floor 1 + 1: 137, 149.9 thousand. Euro 2 + 1: 229 thousand. Euro 3rd floor ( duplex ) 2 + 1: 207, 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro 3rd floor ( duplex ) 2 + 1: 207, 222 thousand. Euro 3 + 1: 334 thousand. Euro There are 6 private underground garages in building C Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro In building D. there are 3 private underground garages Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro Housing infrastructure In apartments: Children's playroom Recreation room Gym Warehouse Sauna Hamam Business Center TV room Coffee shop Tennis court Outdoor pool Internal pool Electric generator 20 private underground garages Open parking Green area Security system Steel entrance door Ceramogranite tiles Doors for American interior rooms Kitchen set Water heater Hydraulic system   Lower cost: 1 + 1: 129.9 thousand. Euro, area 57 square meters. meter 2 + 1: 177 thousand. Euro, surface 84 square meters. meter 3 + 1 duplex: 255 thousand. Euro, surface 165 square meters. meter Higher cost: 1 + 1: 154 thousand. Euro, zone 57 and 58 square meters. meter 2 + 1 duplex with grass: 299.9 thousand. Euro, surface 96 square meters. meter 3 + 1 duplex: 334 thousand. Euro, surface 195 square meters. meter Exclusive design: 2 + 1 duplex with grass: 249.9 thousand. Euro, zone 92, 93 and 96 square meters. meter
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€88,000
Area 45–130 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
NOVA GARDEN This project will be finished ın june 2023 Total area of the facility : 2800 м2 Total number of apartments : 63 apartments The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor swimming pool -Jaccuzi -Sauna -Steam room -Fitness salon -Cinema room -Children's playground -Children's play room -Barbecue space -Lobby -Private beach in Oba Distance to the sea 2.15 km +shuttle to the beach Distance to the Alanya center 4 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink +Floor heating One bedroom units 45m² and a price of 88000 euros Two bedroom units 60m² and a price of 120000euros Two bedroom unit with private swimming poll 73 m² and a price of 187000 Three bedroom units 130 m² and a price of 207000 NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
