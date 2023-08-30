  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar

Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar

Incekum, Turkey
from
€127,000
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 115 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar area is located right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Incekum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential complex Apartments in the developed area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€125,500
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€367,000
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€118,000
Residential complex Residential Complex,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€446,603
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€127,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€198,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a barbecue area and lounge areas, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a gym, a tennis court, a games room, a mini club, a children's playground, a parking. Completion - 30/08/2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure Sea — 800 m Incekum beach — 4 km Avsallar center — 1.5 km Nearest airport — 65 km Antalya Airport — 90 km
Residential quarter Chic Flats in a Complex with social facilities in Avsallar Alanya
Residential quarter Chic Flats in a Complex with social facilities in Avsallar Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€112,750
Avsallar is a popular tourist area that consists of high-quality hotels, holiday villages, and resort areas Life in Avsallar blooms all year round, you will enjoy the smell of coniferous trees and clean air. This housing is for those who constantly have to be in the city, but at the same time want to be closer to nature. This complex perfectly combines the comfort of city life, luxurious infrastructure and picturesque nature. Here your life will be cozy, bright and interesting. The territory provides everything you need for a comfortable life, cozy rest and bright leisure. The residential complex was built on a plot of 4324 m², consisting of 2 9-storey blocks. All apartments in this project have an incomparable view of the Mediterranean Sea and pine forests.   Open pool Fitness Centre Playground Covered parking Elevator CCTV Generator Start of construction: 8/2021Completion date: 10/2022      
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€163,000
-Newly furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach with great sea and city views Sea view apartment is in the center of Mahmutlar, AlanyaThe apartment is located at Barboros street, just 100 meters from to clock tower. Just step out you can find out cafes, restaurants, boutique, pharmacy, grocery shop, The apartment is on the 5th floor of a 7-floor building, comprises 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, and a living room with an open plan kitchen, and two terraces. The living room, which opens onto a large balcony has great sea and city views. The apartment will be sold with new furniture, kitchen appliances and air conditioners The complex has a swimming pool, power generator and lift Mahmutlar, Alanya: Location of this propertyMahmutlar is very attractive district for holiday home buyers. Because most of the apartments are new build, the prices are affordable, and you can find everything you need. There are tasty steak restaurants, cafes, hotels, promenades, children parks, school, bank, Post Office, doctors, Areas are very well served of transport to Alanya center, services, shops, beaches
Realting.com
Go