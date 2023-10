Avsallar, Turkey

from €77,900

61–92 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. YILDIRIM QUEEN is a new complex located in an environmentally friendly area of Avsallar, which is located between Alanya and Antalya. A short walk is Insecum Beach, known for its sandy shore and marked with the Blue Flag. The distance from the project to Antalya Airport is 90 km, and the distance to the center of Alanya is only 20 km. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - CCTV camera; - The gardener; - Pool; - Gym; - Children's park; - Turkish bath; - Sauna and steam room; - Massage room; - Jacuzzi; - Toilet; - Indoor pool; - Table football; - Cafeteria; - A restaurant; - Billiards and table tennis; - Library; - Basketball platform; - Garden chess; - Barbecue Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!