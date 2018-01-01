  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kompleks na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva Alaniya - Kestel

Kompleks na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva Alaniya - Kestel

Avanos, Turkey
from
€195,000
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€124,000
Apartment building kvartiry v 300 m ot morya Turciya Mersin
Mersin, Turkey
from
€36,000
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€156,000
Apartment building Beyoglu Istanbul Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€694,765
Residential quarter Affordable apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€126,000
You are viewing
Kompleks na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva Alaniya - Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€195,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83.48 to 99.7 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Apartment building OBA PARK CORNER
Karakocali, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2021
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
OBA PARK CORNER One bedroom unit 50 m² and a price 60000 Distance to the sea 900 m Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Distance to the Metro shop 200 m Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sin
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€698,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 72.7 to 486.05 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Realting.com
Go