  Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel

Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel

About the complex

We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Residential complex Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,300
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6.5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 123 to 272 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
€103,983
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
LIVE A REAL LIFE! Is provided without interest installment for a period of 20 months! Initial installment 50%! House – is the factor that affects the quality of human life to the greatest extent. Discover Antalya, with its magnificent Mediterranean climate, natural beauties and historical heritage sites that will warm your heart in Project 1207 Antalya Prestige. You and your family will enjoy a quality, safe and prestigious life in 1207 Antalya Prestige, which takes into account the slightest needs. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige consists of a total built-up area of 165,000 m ² square meters on a land plot of 100,000 square meters. This is one of the largest projects in the city and the region. The project is planned as 1600 independent sections. Construction work will be carried out only on an area of 56,000 m ² on an area of 100,000 m ², and all other territories were equipped by the local administration as social zones, parks and landscape zones. This allowed us to implement an enhanced project with social zones and inhale some fresh air into a crowded urban life. The project is a large residential complex with an urban zone of transformation and arrangement, transferred to the disposal of the relevant local administration, and an investment zone, which will consist of 3 stages. In the investor area of the project includes an outdoor pool, an indoor gym, a fitness, a sauna, a steam room, a playground and many social areas. The first phase of the project will consist of 307 independent apartment sections, and it is planned to be submitted within 18 months from the date of receipt of the license. At the third stage, the project will consist of approximately 250 independent sections, and delivery is planned after 18 months from the date of receipt of the license. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige, a high-budget investment project, is preparing to open the doors of a completely new life in Antalya for you. SITUATION PLAN 1207 Antalya Prestige, which will be located in the area of Antalya Kep-ri, consists of 3 stages. The first stage of the project, consisting of blocks A, B1 and B2, accommodates 307 apartments. Apartments that take into account all needs are available in options 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and Loft. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige is conceived as something more than a residential complex, it is a residential development. The project has social zones aimed at satisfying all the needs of homeowners living in them; there is a sauna, Turkish bath, pool and walking areas ( treadmills ). In 1207, Antalya Prestige, in order to ensure your safety, there are security guards who are professionals in their field. The personnel of the residential complex, in order to implement and ensure your needs, are always with you. SELF-EASING PROJECT OF ANTALY 207 Antalya Prestige was designed not only as a house, but also as a lifestyle combining comfort and aesthetics with unique social spaces. In 1207 Antalya Prestige you will find a calm, safe house of high standard so that you can enjoy the city where you will feel a magnificent Mediterranean climate in your heart, in addition, this project is a unique investment opportunity in Antalya, gradually developing and occupying one of the attractive investment places. THIS IS NOT ONLY HOUSE, BUT AND PLACE IS IMPORTANT TO A NEW LIFE! RECEIVE CERTIFICATE OF SOCIAL ZONS You can enjoy Antalya, one of the most beautiful cities in the Mediterranean, without leaving home. On a warm summer morning in the 1207 Antalya Prestige residential complex, you can either take a walk in the fresh air or complete exercises in the gym, where you take into account all your wishes. You can have a good time in the outdoor pools to refresh yourself in hot weather. You can start peppy every day by removing daily fatigue in the sauna and hammam. You deserve a beautiful life that you dream of, and you can get everything you need without leaving your home, thanks to social zones in which everything is thought out to the smallest detail, and also get a benefit from communicating with your friends in vast social zones. For all questions, contact the specified contacts.
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€698,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 72.7 to 486.05 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
