  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Avanos, Turkey
from
€144,020
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments and villas in Kestel. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 275 square meters. The villa with a layout of 4 + 1, with a total area of 375 m2, is also submitted for purchase. The distance to the sea is 4800 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€151,000
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€123,000
Residential complex Residential complex with a variety of infrastructure and recreation areas, 800 metres to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential complex Lotus Nisantasi
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€771,363
You are viewing
Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€144,020
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€525,600
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex includes 133 apartments - 25 studios, 98 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments. All apartments have balconies and are fully equipped. Social facilities & recreation areas - gym, shopping, social clubs, meeting halls, restaurant, cleaning service, 24/7 maintenance, security and room service. Advantages Rental income expectation: 5% Opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. The bus stop is 650 meters away. Şişli: 10 min Levent: 12 min Maslak: 12 min Taksim: 10 min Akmerkez: 10 min Istanbul Airport: 20 min D-100 Highway-TEM: 3 min
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€543,000
Residential quarter Properties in excellent location close to Cleopatra Beach
Residential quarter Properties in excellent location close to Cleopatra Beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€160,110
A premium-class property with a rich infrastructure is an excellent offer for investors and those who want to purchase modern real estate at competitive prices. The complex will be distinguished by bright and modern architecture, high-quality building materials, diverse and convenient layouts. Properties in a Privileged Complex within Walking Distance to Cleopatra beach and offer a social lifestyle for buyers Alanya is a Mediterranean resort on the southern coast of Turkey, it is a beautiful green city, decorated with flowers and dense southern vegetation. The center of Alanya is full of shops and souvenir shops. In most of them you can buy various nice little things and souvenirs. City beaches are especially clean, safe and conveniently located. The western part of the coast of Alanya is called "Cleopatra's Beach" in honor of the Egyptian queen, who always chose the best and most luxurious. Behind the central beach is the Alanya water park, which will delight both children and adults. The city is full of attractions that give it a special comfort and beauty. There are fortresses, museums, castles and caves. Apartments 1+1 area (64 m2) Apartments 2+1 area (from 85 m2 to 98 m2) Duplexes 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 (from 127 m2 to 177 m2) Covered parkingoutdoor parkingOutdoor and indoor poolPlaygroundChildren's swimming poolWaterslidesMini clubgreen areaBarbecue areaTable tennisSPA-centerHamamFitness CentreSatellite televisionConciergeVideo surveillance 24/7Generatorintercom      
Realting.com
Go