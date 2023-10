Karakocali, Turkey

from €181,000

Tosmur is located in the eastern part of Alanya, both Oba and Kestel are located nearby. This area is located 35 kilometers from Gazipasha Airport, so you can get to it without any problems. In Tosmur there is the main beach – Tosmur Beach, it is large enough and ready to take quite a lot of vacationers, moreover, it is well equipped. It's good to rest with the whole family. For kids, sea entrance is very convenient — there are almost no stones and a gradual depth. Not far from the beach is the Dim mountain river – Tea, where options for family leisure are full of diversity. There is everything for extreme sports and a quiet pastime in the cafe. The 2-bedroom apartment and the large living room are just 500m from the sea. Thoughtful layout of the apartment will create the most comfortable conditions for future residents. This object is ready for living and does not require any additional investments. The apartment is fully equipped with household appliances and upholstered furniture, which remains for the buyer. Metal-plastic windows. Heating the floor of the entire apartment. There are 2 balconies and 2 bathrooms. The balcony overlooks the yard. The complex provides all types of recreational leisure for families with children and youth. A pool for adults and children separately, which is also heated, a water slide, a mini-tool. Inside the building on the ground floor there is a sauna and a jacuzzi. There you can also find a fitness room, billiards, table tennis and darts. And also provided barbecue area and pergola for various festive events. In a word, all conditions for an active and saturated life at any time of the year are considered. There is a parking lot. The lobby has access to Wi-Fi. An important aspect of comfortable living is associated with the availability of pre-school and school education institutions, bars, restaurants, public transport. Near the residential complex there are grocery stores, supermarkets, and within walking distance are clinics, pharmacies and the — park, everything that is necessary for a comfortable life. Suitable for VNZH. - pool -fitness -sauna - table tennis - basketball - children's playground - barbecue area with arbors - closed courtyard -lift - concierge