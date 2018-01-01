Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from
€171,437
;
9
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 67 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 550 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€168,000
Apartment building Kvartira vashey mechty
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
from
€67,000
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€209,000
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€481,000
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from
€860,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Armoni Prime
Residential complex Armoni Prime
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€224,000
Area 78 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Armoni Prime is a new project located in the famous Mahmutlar area. Already, this area is one of the most popular in Alanya, and its popularity is only growing every year. In addition, the rest of the infrastructure – is already developing, there are many restaurants, shops, discos, spa salons, 4 primary and 2 secondary schools, and a private kindergarten. OBJECTOR INFRASTRUCTURE - parking; - outdoor pool; - indoor pool; - children's pool; - concierge; - hammam; - Finnish sauna; - steam room; - billiards; - game room; - table tennis; - rest room; - gazebo; - playground; - security; - suitable for disabled people. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. The project is a great investment opportunity! Call or write!  
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€926,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 79 to 267 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre Alanii
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular beach of Cleopatra stretches to the west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
